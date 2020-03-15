Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tigress Financial

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

MCD stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,040,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.78. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $168.20 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,635,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 42,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

