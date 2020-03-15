Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.29.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.78. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

