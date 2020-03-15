Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,068 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $115,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 24,669,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,011,552. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

