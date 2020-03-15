Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.30), 47,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 24,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.16).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $226.75 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 266.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38.

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider James Gilmour sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.96), for a total value of £9,641.03 ($12,682.23).

Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

