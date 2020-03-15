Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.05. 1,680,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,324. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

