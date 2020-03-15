NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,050 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.20% of NexGen Energy worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NXE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 355,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,982. NexGen Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

