NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $12.67 on Friday, hitting $221.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,896,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,843. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

