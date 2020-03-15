NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $10.84. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 2,019,749 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on NS shares. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.94%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.64%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

