Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,883,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,045. The stock has a market cap of $675.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

