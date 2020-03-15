Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $25.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.91.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 21,883,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,045. The firm has a market cap of $675.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Insiders have bought 144,490 shares of company stock worth $1,026,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

