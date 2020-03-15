Oxford Square Capital Corp to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $52,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

