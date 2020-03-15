Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 531,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Stereotaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

OTCMKTS STXS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 396,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,234. Stereotaxis Inc has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.