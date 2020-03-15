Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,750 Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.30. 742,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,705. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $762,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,832 shares of company stock worth $51,614,063 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

