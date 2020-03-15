Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 1,134,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,140. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

