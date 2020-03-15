Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $85,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,767,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $13.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.57 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

