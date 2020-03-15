Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Natera accounts for about 1.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $6,401,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Natera by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 545,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $4,829,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NTRA stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 1,352,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,804. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,617.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,064. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.