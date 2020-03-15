Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes $9.89 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,891,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

Shares of VRTX traded up $16.80 on Friday, reaching $220.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

