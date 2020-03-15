Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000. Teleflex accounts for about 2.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $3,544,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX stock traded up $20.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.42. 348,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,823. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

