Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $13.19 on Friday, reaching $110.15. 19,170,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,150. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

