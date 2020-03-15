Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28,646.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.