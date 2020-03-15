Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.39. Pra Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,953,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,983,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after purchasing an additional 128,696 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. 766,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

