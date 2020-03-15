Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $12.23 on Friday, reaching $114.07. 17,232,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $251.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

