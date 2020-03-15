Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,940 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NLY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,169,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

