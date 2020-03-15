Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,001 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

BAC traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 128,214,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,186,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

