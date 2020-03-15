Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd makes up approximately 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,615,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95,865 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 926,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,220. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

