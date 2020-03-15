Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 874 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in PPL by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,607,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.