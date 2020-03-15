Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 887 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,282 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $89,666,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,055,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,435,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,771,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.