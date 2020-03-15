Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. 21,854,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,320,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.65. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.