Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,213.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $24.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,870,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,936,278. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.18 and a 200-day moving average of $219.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

