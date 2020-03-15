Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,858 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,378,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

