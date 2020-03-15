Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,077,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.44. The company has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

