Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure makes up 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

TYG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 1,252,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,376. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.68%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.