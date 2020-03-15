Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $10.71 on Friday, reaching $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,914,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,080. The firm has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.