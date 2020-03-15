Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

EPD traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 21,692,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,907,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,219,300 shares of company stock worth $30,556,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

