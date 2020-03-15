Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 23,496,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,832,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.