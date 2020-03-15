Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. 45,727,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,338,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

