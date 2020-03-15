Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

GLD traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $143.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,766,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645,823. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

