Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $108.39 on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. 8,809,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,672.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,986.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,840.10. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

