Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 29,176,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,768,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

