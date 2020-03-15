Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $15.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.67. 10,286,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,797. The company has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.22. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.57 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

