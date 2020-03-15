Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners makes up about 4.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,524,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 293,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,733,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 269,553 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $19.08. 677,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

