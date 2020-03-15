Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,983 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic makes up approximately 1.7% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic alerts:

EDD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 534,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.18.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.