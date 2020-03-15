Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $522.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 522 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.92), with a volume of 2625590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.18).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDW. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective (up from GBX 1,030 ($13.55)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 894.73 ($11.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 771.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 688.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

