Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.43. 1,459,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

