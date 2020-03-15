Robecosam AG Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.98.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,024 shares of company stock worth $3,169,901 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.96. 2,521,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.09 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.