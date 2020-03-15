Robecosam AG Has $123,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 67.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $2,609,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

NYSE AWK traded up $10.32 on Friday, hitting $128.29. 1,667,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

