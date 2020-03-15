Robecosam AG Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 337.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,040,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,817. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.