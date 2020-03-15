Robecosam AG Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robecosam AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $12.11 on Friday, hitting $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,007,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

