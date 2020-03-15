Robecosam AG Has $166,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Coherent makes up about 1.0% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.62% of Coherent worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,653. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $100.76 and a one year high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

