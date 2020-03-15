Robecosam AG Has $188,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $15.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,942,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.05. Visa Inc has a one year low of $151.54 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

